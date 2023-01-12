Duo Steals Boston Terrier Puppy From New Hyde Park Pet Store

Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two people suspected of stealing a 4-month-old puppy from a Long Island pet store.

The Boston Terrier, a male named “Pip,” was taken from The Left Paw Puppies, located in New Hyde Park on Jericho Turnpike, shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to Nassau County Police.

Investigators said a woman and a boy grabbed the dog before exiting the store and fleeing in a gray four-door pickup truck.

The puppy is described as weighing approximately 15 pounds with black and white fur. He has a white strip of fur down the middle of his stomach.

Police said the canine is valued at more than $5,000.

Shortly before the theft, the child was seen entering the store with an unknown man, according to police.

Detectives described the woman as white with black hair. She was wearing a black top and blue jeans. The man is described as white with a beard. He reportedly had on a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

