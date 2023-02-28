Tyler Flach Gets 25 Years To Life For Stabbing 16-Year-Old To Death At Oceanside Strip Mall

More than three years after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed during a brawl outside of a Long Island strip mall, his killer is heading to prison.

Tyler Flach, now age 21, of Lido Beach, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in Nassau County Court on Tuesday, Feb. 28. It followed his jury conviction on second-degree murder and other charges in the killing of Khaseen Morris in Oceanside in September 2019.

Morris, who had transferred to Oceanside High School just ten days before his murder, was ambushed by Flach and seven other teens on Sept. 16, 2019, at the popular strip mall on Brower Avenue, according to prosecutors.

During the melee, Morris suffered multiple stab wounds, including one that pierced his heart. He died several hours later at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital.

Also injured in the attack was a 17-year-old friend of Morris, who was hospitalized with a broken arm and swelling to his head, police said.

According to prosecutors, Flach, an aspiring rapper who was 19 at the time, was angry that Morris had walked a girl home from a party. His lawyer argued that he was punching Morris with a knife in his hand and accidentally stabbed him, CBS2 reports.

The attack was witnessed by between 50 and 70 people, many of whom recorded video on their cellphones and posted the footage on Snapchat. In one video, the group of teenagers is seen kicking and punching each other.

Flach surrendered to Nassau County Police two days after the killing. In addition to murder, the jury convicted him of:

Gang Assault - First Degree (violent felony)

Assault - Third Degree (misdemeanor)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon - Fourth Degree (misdemeanor)

“Khaseen Morris was intelligent, friendly and had a smile that could light up a room. The young man was only 16 years of age and had recently transferred to a new high school, where he was making friends,” Nassau County District Anne Donnelly said in a statement.

“The defendant, angry that Morris had walked a girl home, organized a group and went to a local strip mall with the intention of attacking Morris. Tyler Flach stabbed Morris in the chest and took the young man’s life.

“This was an incredibly senseless murder and I thank our prosecutors, the Nassau County Police Department detectives, and the jurors who sat on this trial, for carefully reviewing the evidence. We continue to stand with Khaseen’s family, friends, and community as they mourn his tragic loss.”

Six other defendants, ranging in age from 17 to 19, have already pleaded guilty to various charges stemming from the attack. One, Haakim Mechan, was sentenced to three years in prison for his involvement on Feb. 23.

The youngest of four children, Morris "had a smile that could light up a room," reads a GoFundMe page created by Kassidy Kane to help the family with memorial expenses.

"Who would've thought when he left the house that day he wouldn’t return," reads the campaign. "While we understand death is not the end our hearts are broken but our faith is strong."

