Tyler Flach Found Guilty In Fatal Stabbing Of Teen At Oceanside Strip Mall

More than three years after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed during a brawl outside of a Long Island strip mall, a jury has delivered its verdict in the case.

Tyler Flach, now 21, was found guilty on all charges, including second-degree murder, by a Nassau County jury on Tuesday, Nov. 1 in the September 2019 killing of Khaseen Morris in Oceanside.

Prosecutors said Flach, of Lido Beach, was one of eight teens who attacked Morris after school on Sept. 16, 2019, at a popular strip mall on Brower Avenue.

He later pleaded not guilty to all charges in October 2019.

Morris, a brand-new student at Oceanside High School, suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest, including one that pierced his heart. He died several hours later at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital.

Also injured in the fight was a 17-year-old who was hospitalized with a broken arm and swelling to his head, police said.

Flach, an aspiring rapper who was 19 at the time, reportedly wanted to settle a score for a jealous friend because Morris had walked a girl home from a party, CBS2 reports.

His lawyer argued that he was punching Morris with a knife in his hand and accidentally stabbed him, the outlet reports.

The attack was witnessed by between 50 and 70 people, many of whom recorded video on their cellphones and posted the footage on social media through Snapchat.

In the video, a group of teenagers can be seen kicking and punching each other.

Following Tuesday’s verdict, Morris’ sister, Keyanna Morris, addressed reporters outside of the courtroom.

“Everybody was able to see it. You went there intentionally to do more than cause harm,” she said, referring to Flach.

“You went there intentionally to murder my brother. You targeted my brother and you murdered him. Now, you got what you deserve.”

In addition to the second-degree murder charge, the jury also found Flach guilty of first-degree gang assault, misdemeanor assault, and weapons possession.

He now faces up to 25 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Six other defendants, ranging in age from 17 to 19, have already pleaded guilty to various charges stemming from the attack.

The youngest of four children, Morris "had a smile that could light up a room," reads a GoFundMe page created by Kassidy Kane to help the family with memorial expenses.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 1, more than $21,000 had been raised on a goal of $30,000.

"Who would of thought when he left the house that day he wouldn’t return," Kane wrote.

"While we understand death is not the end our hearts are broken but our faith is strong."

