Tax Fraud: West Hempstead Businesswoman Owed $49K In Unpaid Taxes, DA Says

A Long Island businesswoman who once made six figures could spend more than six years in prison for tax fraud, authorities said.

West Hempstead resident Cynthia Ciaccio, age 62, was arraigned in Nassau County Court on Tuesday, April 4, for allegedly failing to pay over $49,000 in personal income taxes.

Ciaccio was the vice president and COO of office product retailer Weeks Lerman at the time, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Nassau County prosecutors allege that she failed to file New York State personal income tax returns from 2017 through 2020.

During that time, Ciaccio had an Adjusted Gross Income of $428,964 that grew to over $550,000 by 2020, prosecutors said.

For the years she reportedly did not pay, Ciaccio owes $49,792, according to investigators.

“No one is above this obligation, and individuals who deliberately evade paying their fair share of taxes will be prosecuted," Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a statement.

Ciaccio was arraigned on the following charges:

Third-degree criminal tax fraud

Fifth-degree criminal tax fraud

Repeated failure to file Personal Income and Earnings taxes

She pleaded not guilty and was released pending her next court date, Wednesday, April 19.

If convicted, Ciaccio faces anywhere from two to seven years in prison.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.