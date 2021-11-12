Take 5 Top-Prize Winning Ticket Sold On Long Island

A lucky lottery ticket sold on Long Island left one person more than $10,000 richer.

The $10,472 Take 5 ticket was sold for the Thursday, Nov. 11 game at the Deli Beer Smoke, 223 Commack Rd. in Commack in Suffolk County, said the New York Lottery.

The numbers from the 2:30 p.m. drawing were 4-5-7-13-25, according to the lottery website.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one to 39.

The drawing is held daily at 2:30 and 10:30 p.m.

