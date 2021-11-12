Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Storm With Gusty Winds Leads To Power Outages On Long Island
News

Take 5 Top-Prize Winning Ticket Sold On Long Island

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The store where the ticket was sold.
The store where the ticket was sold. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A lucky lottery ticket sold on Long Island left one person more than $10,000 richer.

The $10,472 Take 5 ticket was sold for the Thursday, Nov. 11 game at the Deli Beer Smoke, 223 Commack Rd. in Commack in Suffolk County, said the New York Lottery.

The numbers from the 2:30 p.m. drawing were 4-5-7-13-25, according to the lottery website.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one to 39. 

The drawing is held daily at 2:30 and 10:30 p.m. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.