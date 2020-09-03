Plainview-Old Bethpage School District To Close After Staffer Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District is canceling classes because a staff member has a confirmed case of the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

"As a precautionary measure, we will be closing all schools tomorrow, Tuesday, March 10," Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lorna Lewis said in a statement.

"We have contacted the Department of Health for guidance and are awaiting direction," Lewis noted. Once we have further information from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Department of Health, we will update you by 1 p.m. tomorrow (Tuesday).

Buildings will be thoroughly cleaned as we await further direction.

All facility use after 6 p.m. Monday has been canceled to allow for the cleaning of school buildings.

The Shoreham-Wading River Central School District was closed on Monday, March 9 after it announced a faculty member may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

The district said Tuesday will be a normal school day "for all of our district and we look forward to seeing our students and staff."

"I know that the unexpected closure of school created disturbances in each of your lives and I appreciate your understanding as we worked through this unprecedented situation," said SWR Superintendent Gerard Poole. "Please be assured that the decision to close today was not one that the district made lightly.

"The information we received early this morning was limited and initially indicated that a member of our security team might have been exposed to an individual with the coronavirus."

Poole noted that "it was further confirmed by the Department of Health that no individual in our district has tested positive for the coronavirus as of this writing."

