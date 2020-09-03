Twelve New Cases Bring Long Island COVID-19 Case Count To 18

There have been 12 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nassau County in the last 24 hours bringing the total number on Long Island to 18, officials said.

Over the weekend, Suffolk County confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19, and Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said on Monday, March 9, that there are now 17 positive cases of coronavirus.

“We're in close contact with state and federal authorities to assess the coronavirus situation, and will continue to keep the public promptly informed,” Curran said.

As of March 9, there are now 142 positive coronavirus cases in New York:

Westchester: 98 (16 new);

New York City: 19 (seven new);

Nassau: 17 (12 new);

Rockland: Four (two new);

Saratoga: Two;

Ulster: One;

Suffolk: One.

"Suffolk County communicable disease professionals have begun a thorough investigation into the patient's contacts," County Executive Steve Bellone said in a statement. "We are continuing to work closely with the New York State Department of Health to ensure a swift and effective investigation.

"While we continue to do all that we can to avoid a widespread outbreak, we are asking the public to do the same. If you are sick, stay home and contact your primary care physician to avoid spreading any illness to others.”

Of the 142 cases, just eight (6 percent) have led to hospitalization. The 142 cases in New York is the most for any state in the country, one ahead of Washington’s 141 positive cases.

Cuomo introduced a new policy for schools moving forward, which includes shutting buildings down for at least 24 hours when there is a positive test in a student or staff member.

“We’re talking about closing schools in that area,” the governor said. “The question now is for how long? We could be talking weeks. We’re going to do an assessment over 24 hours and make a determination going forward given the facts in a particular school district.”

Cuomo said he wanted to “reiterate the point that (he has) made before. The people at risk here are senior citizens, people with compromised immune systems or underlying illness.

“The fear and hysteria is out-pacing the reality of the situation. But the reality of the situation is that people in that target group should be careful, so let's be realistic about the overall hysteria and hype that we’re now living through. But the reality is that for that vulnerable population, they should be taking precautions.”

Globally, there have been 111,758 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which led to 3,889 deaths. Of those cases, 566 were reported in the United States, including 22 deaths.

