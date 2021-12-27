Pair Of Winning $50K Powerball Tickets Sold On Long Island

Two lucky people are starting off the New Year in style after winning $50,000 each on winning Powerball tickets on Long Island.

One ticket was purchased at Guinta’s Meat Farms on Portion Road in Suffolk County in Ronkonkoma and the other at MAB Finer Wines and Spirits on Merrick Avenue in Nassau County in East Meadow, according to the New York Lottery.

No one won the Powerball jackpot which has grown to more than $416 million.

The winning numbers were 27-29-45-55-58 and the PowerBall was 2. The Power Play was 3X.

The next drawing is Monday, Dec. 27.

