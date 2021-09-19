Owner, Worker Charged After SLA Inspection At Long Island Restaurant

An owner and worker at a Long Island restaurant were both charged after a New York State Liquor Authority Inspection overnight.

In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police say they and other agencies conducted the inspection at the Three Stars Restaurant, on West Hills Road in Huntington Station, at 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.

Henry Contreras, age 36, of Huntington Station, the owner of the restaurant, and a 22-year-old security guard from East Patchogue, were charged with New York State General Business Law: Unlicensed Security Guard, an unclassified misdemeanor.

They will be arraigned at a later date, according to police.

The New York State Liquor Authority issued four SLA Violations, police said.

The Town of Huntington issued one building violation to the owner.

The inspection was conducted by Suffolk County PD Second Precinct Crime Section officers, in conjunction with:

Second Precinct Gang Unit officers,

Second Precinct Patrol officers,

New York State Liquor Authority Investigator,

The Town of Huntington Fire Marshall.

