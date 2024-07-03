Fair 79°

Teen In Critical Condition Following Plainview Crash

A 17-year-old was airlifted to a nearby hospital after a freeway crash, police said.

It happened in Plainview on Tuesday, July 2.

According to Nassau County Police, the teen boy was driving north on Route 135 in a 1998 Toyota Corolla.

Just before 4:15 p.m., he collided with a 26-year-old woman, also driving north, in a 2013 Range Rover.

He was taken via helicopter to a local hospital for treatment, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

The other driver remained at the scene and no other injuries were reported.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. 

