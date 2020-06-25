NYPD Officer Surrenders After Apparent Chokehold Incident In Queens

An NYPD officer who can be seen on bodycam video allegedly using an illegal chokehold during an arrest has been charged with the crime.

Officer David Afanador, 39, turned himself in at the Queens District Attorney's Office on Thursday, June 25.

Afanador was charged with strangulation and attempted strangulation, in connection with an event on Sunday, June 21, in Rockaway Beach in which he allegedly used a chokehold on a man who had been taunting officers for more than 10 minutes.

A video released by the departments shows Ricky Bellevue, 35, being placed in an illegal chokehold after police say he moved to grab something out of a trash can, which they thought he was going to throw at them.

Bellevue can be seen passing out from the hold, as another officer steps in to stop the action.

The two other men were screaming for Afanador to stop choking him during the incident.

The video shows three men taunting the four officers for more than 10 minutes, including yelling and cursing, before officers made their move to collar Bellevue.

The NYPD said Afanador was immediately suspended without pay.

The incident occurred just days after the New York City Council made it a criminal offense for officers to use a chokehold, and requires them to be charged.

Shortly after the incident, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, said during a press conference he was pleased with the action by officials following the event.

"Two things happened in this incident that we haven't seen enough in the past," de Blasio said. "Very fast immediate disciplinary action...and we saw another officer intervene. And that represents the best of our police."

He also said the video was "disturbing to watch and unacceptable" actions by the officer.

Afanador plead not guilty during an arraignment and was released on his own recognizance. He was also ordered to surrender his passport and to stay away from the victim.

Bellevue, who can be heard on video saying he is bipolar following the incident was treated at an area hospital.

The Queens District Attorney has declined to prosecute Bellevue.

