Light Rain Fog/Mist 47°

SHARE

6 Shot At Westbury Residence

An investigation is underway after people were shot at a Long Island residence overnight.

Police sirens

Police sirens

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

It happened on Friday, May 3 at 10:45 p.m. in Westbury.

Nassau County Police Third Precinct officers responded to a Pepperidge Road residence after receiving a report of shots fired. 

Upon their arrival, it was discovered that six individuals had been shot, but fortunately, their injuries were not life-threatening. 

All of the victims were taken to local hospitals and are currently in stable condition. 

The investigation is ongoing and police have not yet released info on a suspect or possible suspects.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE