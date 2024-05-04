It happened on Friday, May 3 at 10:45 p.m. in Westbury.

Nassau County Police Third Precinct officers responded to a Pepperidge Road residence after receiving a report of shots fired.

Upon their arrival, it was discovered that six individuals had been shot, but fortunately, their injuries were not life-threatening.

All of the victims were taken to local hospitals and are currently in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not yet released info on a suspect or possible suspects.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.