New Capitol Riot Arrest Made On Long Island

A Long Island man has been arrested by FBI agents on a charge of illegally being part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Justin McAuliffe, age 39, of Bellmore, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 28, for taking part in the riotous insurrection at the capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, according to a complaint filed in federal court.

The complaint filed in Central Islip on Jan. 28, shows a picture of McAuliffe, an accountant on Long Island, sitting in the office of either an unidentified member of the Senate or the House and holding up two fingers in a "Victory" sign.

The FBI was led to McAuliffe by at least two people who said he posted pictures and text to his Facebook page bragging about taking part in the storming of the Capitol building and posting pictures, the complaint says.

One of the tipsters sent the FBI screenshots of McAuliffe's Facebook page, which he later deleted that show him outside of the building.

Justin McAuliffe outside the U.S. Capitol Building. Provided by the FBI

In one post, McAuliffe writes: "yeah I was in one of the offices. Some people were smoking a joint in the room, lol. Cops came in and were like. Okay guys really. They didn’t even ask us to leave right away. They let us sit down and hang out and relax," the complaint said.

Federal agents also said they found a photo of McAuliffe in a Slate article and compared it to another Facebook photo he posted.

A Facebook post by Justin McAuliffe. Provided by the FBI

Another tipster gave the FBI McAuliffe's address which was matched to his driver's license.

"Based on an examination of McAuliffe's driver’s license, I believe that the individual depicted in the above photograph with glasses and a blue and red hat is McAuliffe," the agent said.

Several other Long Islanders face charges associated with the riot including a Huntington man, a retired FDNY firefighter from Freeport, and a Lindenhurst train conductor.

McAuliffe is expected to be arraigned later Jan. 28 for illegally entering a restricted building with the intent to "impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions," the complaint said.

