Man With COVID-19 Dies At Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital, Officials Say

Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside.
Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside. Photo Credit: Google Maps

An 83-year-old man from Queens who tested positive from coronavirus died Monday at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside.

Officials said a man admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, Feb. 26, but wasn’t tested because he didn’t meet the federally mandated criteria for testing for coronavirus at the time.

At the time, the CDC was prioritizing those who had been exposed to anyone with symptoms or those who traveled to high-risk countries.

Before testing positive, hospital officials noted that the man had underlying “chronic health condition” and after he exhibited new symptoms, he was diagnosed with the virus. Following his diagnosis, officials said his family entered self-isolation and are to be tested for COVID-19.

According to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as of Tuesday, March 17, there have been 131 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nassau County and 84 confirmed cases in Suffolk County. There have been three deaths in Suffolk and one in Nassau.

Statewide, there have been 1,374 confirmed cases, including 432 new ones. Of those 1,374 cases, 264 are hospitalized. Globally, there have been 189,233 confirmed COVID-19 cases that resulted in 7,513 deaths.

