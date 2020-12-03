Man Struck, Killed By LIRR Train

A 26-year-old man was struck and killed by a train on Long Island, causing some delays.

The incident took place shortly after 7 a.m., Thursday, March 12, when a westbound LIRR train that was not carrying any passengers fatally struck the white male at the Lindenhurst station, said Aaron Donovan, spokesman for the MTA.

LIRR service at Lindenhurst, Copiague, and Amityville was briefly suspended following the incident, but it resumed as of 7:52 a.m.

Babylon Branch trains are currently operating with delays of 10-15 minutes while the police investigation concludes.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

