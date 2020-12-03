Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: ID Released For 39-Year-Old Victim In Broad-Daylight, Fatal Nassau Stabbing
News

Man Struck, Killed By LIRR Train

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A person was struck by an LIRR train at the Lindenhurst Station.
A person was struck by an LIRR train at the Lindenhurst Station. Photo Credit: MTA Twitter

A 26-year-old man was struck and killed by a train on Long Island, causing some delays.

The incident took place shortly after 7 a.m., Thursday, March 12, when a westbound LIRR train that was not carrying any passengers fatally struck the white male at the Lindenhurst station, said Aaron Donovan, spokesman for the MTA.

LIRR service at Lindenhurst, Copiague, and Amityville was briefly suspended following the incident, but it resumed as of 7:52 a.m.

Babylon Branch trains are currently operating with delays of 10-15 minutes while the police investigation concludes.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.