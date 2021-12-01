Long Island Man Who Posed As Rideshare Driver Accused Of Sexual Abuse

A Long Island man has been indicted for allegedly posing as a rideshare driver and sexually abusing an unconscious passenger as well as sexually abusing and unlawfully videotaping other victims.

Raul Guaman, age 43, of Bay Shore, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 30, said Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy D. Sini and Suffolk County Police Acting Commissioner Stuart Cameron.

On Sunday, Nov. 14, Guaman allegedly illegally entered a residence in Suffolk County and sexually abused a female victim who was asleep, the DA's Office said.

The victim awoke and called 911. Guaman and his vehicle were captured on video surveillance arriving at and leaving the residence, they added.

On Thursday, Nov. 18, Suffolk County Police Third Precinct officers arrested Guaman for allegedly failing to stop at a stop sign, police said.

Further investigation by Third Squad detectives resulted in the discovery of numerous videos on Guaman’s cell phone allegedly showing him engaging in sexual acts with unconscious female victims since at least January 2019, the DA's Office said.

Police were able to identify one victim and are continuing to investigate the identities of the other victims, they said.

Guaman’s cell phone also allegedly contained videos taken surreptitiously on four separate dates of a second victim from the same residence he broke into on Nov. 14.

Pursuant to the investigation by the Third Squad, a search was conducted at his residence, which resulted in the seizure of 32 cell phones and 16 driver’s licenses belonging to women, Sini said.

The investigation revealed evidence suggesting that Guaman was allegedly posing as a ride-share driver and picking up female victims before sexually abusing them.

“This is very much an ongoing investigation, but we wanted to get information on this case out because we are attempting to identify additional victims,” District Attorney Sini said.

Guaman was charged with:

Criminal Sexual Act

Burglary as a sexually motivated felony

Burglary

Sexual abuse

Four counts of unlawful surveillance

Two counts of sexual abuse third-degree

Failure to stop at a stop sign

The investigation is ongoing.

The District Attorney's Office is asking anyone who believes he or she may have been a victim of this defendant or anyone with information to please contact the Suffolk County Police Department’s Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

Guaman was remanded without bail.

