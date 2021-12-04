Long Island Man Sentenced For DWI Crash That Seriously Injured Woman In Nassau County

A Suffolk County man will spend years in prison after admitting to driving while under the influence of multiple drugs and speeding before crashing and leaving his passenger with serious injuries in Nassau County, the DA announced.

Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith announced on Friday, Dec. 3 that East Setauket resident William Byrus, age 29, has been sentenced to a term of between three-and-a-half to six years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges in September.

Specifically, Byrus pleaded guilty to:

Aggravated vehicular assault;

Assault;

Driving while impaired by the combined influence of drugs;

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Smith said that shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 12, 2020, Byrus was driving over 80 mph in Long Beach while high on marijuana and Xanax when he lost control of his Chevy Traverse, left the roadway, and crashed into a tree and storefront on West Park Avenue.

The crash left Byrus’ 26-year-old female passenger with a brain bleed and multiple spinal fractures.

“While high on a cocktail of marijuana and Xanax, (Byrus) drove dangerously fast and careened off the road and into a storefront, leaving his passenger with life-threatening injuries,” Smith said.

“Drugged driving is a serious offense with dire consequences and Byrus will spend years behind bars for his egregiously reckless decisions.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.