Long Island Man Admits Guilt In DWI Crash That Killed Woman, Hospitalized Children

A Long Island man has pleaded guilty to drinking and driving in a crash that killed a mother of three.

Farmingville resident Erika Bautista, 31, was driving her three daughters in a Honda on Route 83 in September last year when it became disabled in the right lane, police said.

While in the right lane with her hazard lights on, just north of South Bicycle Path in Farmingville, Bautista’s Honda was struck by Shirley resident Chris Montpetit, age 36, who was intoxicated at the time.

Bautista and her three daughters were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of “serious physical injuries.” She died from her injuries days later on Oct. 11, 2020.

The investigation into the crash led police to Montpetit, who was arrested. It was later determined that his blood alcohol content was .28 percent, nearly quadruple the legal limit in New York.

Montpetit pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated driving while intoxicated, and reckless driving.

“The victim’s loved ones, including her three young daughters, have endured an unimaginable tragedy because of this defendant’s decision to drive drunk,” Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said. “While nothing can undo the pain he has caused, today’s guilty plea holds him accountable for his actions.”

As part of his plea, Montpetit is expected to be sentenced by Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice John Collins on Monday, Aug. 2 to between five and 17 years in prison.

