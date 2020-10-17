Long Island Mom Dies From Injuries After Crash With Drunk Driver

A Long Island mom has died from injuries sustained in a crash in which the driver of the other vehicle was intoxicated, police said.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 in Farmingville.

Erika Bautista, 31, of Farmingville, and her three daughters were inside a northbound 2015 Honda, which had become disabled in the right lane of County Route 83, north of South Bicycle Path, Suffolk County Police said.

The car was then struck in the rear by a 2018 Jeep being driven by Chris Montpetit, 36, of Shirley, according to police.

Bautista and her daughters, ages 4 and 8, were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious physical injuries.

On Saturday afternoon, Oct. 17, police announced Bautista died from her injuries.

Another daughter, age 10, was transported to the same hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Montpetit was arrested at the scene for driving while intoxicated.

