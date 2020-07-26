Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Long Island Man Accused Of Leaving Dog Outside Without Shelter, Food

Zak Failla
Suffolk County SPCA Detectives have charged a Mastic man with Animal Cruelty after an investigation of complaints that his dog was outside without water or shelter and that it appeared to be ill. Photo Credit: Suffolk County SPCA
A Long Island man has been charged with animal cruelty after leaving his dog outside without food, shelter, or water, SPCA detectives said.

The Suffolk County SPCA launched an investigation last month after receiving reports of a dog that was being abused in Mastic.

The investigation determined that Mastic resident Tyrell Kearse, 31, of Mastic, was keeping his 6-year-old pit bull Tempest outside and that she required veterinary care.

Suffolk County SPCA Chief Roy Gross said that Kearse was given a warning and provided time to take Tempest to a veterinarian and to provide an outside shelter for her.

Gross said that when an Investigator visited their Mastic home on Tuesday, July 21, he found Tempest outside with no shelter or water. The dog also was found to be so thin that her ribs and hind bones were visible.

Tempest also had untreated sores on her tail. She was seized by SPCA officers and taken to the Brookhaven Animal Shelter for treatment.

Kearse was charged with animal cruelty and failure to provide proper sustenance. He was issued an appearance ticket to report to First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, Aug. 10. 

