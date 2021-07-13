Long Island Grandmother Celebrates Recovery After Beating COVID-19, Pancreatitis

A Long Island woman celebrated her recovery at a hospital where six months earlier she nearly lost her life to severe pancreatitis caused by COVID-19 complications.

Suffolk County resident Alisa White, age 61, of Wyandanch, was admitted to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore in January to be treated for severe pancreatitis, according to Northwell Health.

This developed after White had already been hospitalized for a "prolonged" period with COVID-19.

Northwell Health said White was put in a medically-induced coma and taken to Huntington Hospital, where she had a procedure to clean out the infection. Since that procedure, White has had seven more surgeries to treat the infection.

On Tuesday, July 13, White returned to the hospital to celebrate her recovery. Surrounded by her family, the grandmother of 11 was presented with homemade cards from her grandchildren, and her doctors gave her a gift card to her favorite restaurant.

“COVID and the pancreatitis took everything from me,” White said in the news release. “But thanks to Dr. Tzimas and his team, I’ve made a remarkable recovery. I owe my life to him – I wouldn’t be here without him.”

