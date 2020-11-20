Know Her Or This SUV? Woman Wanted For Stealing Package From Long Island Home

Police are searching for a woman who stole a package, containing a LEGO set for a 6-year-old child's birthday, from a porch.

The incident took place at a residence in Mastic Beach at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct 21, according to Suffolk County Police.

The unidentified woman left the scene in a waiting white or silver Honda Pilot.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers will extend a reward to anyone with information leading to the woman's arrest. They can be contacted online, via the P3Tips mobile app or by calling 800-220-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.