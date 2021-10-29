Intoxicated LI Man Caught With Illegal, Loaded Handgun With High-Capacity Magazine, Police Say

Contact Us
A Long Island man is facing charges after police said he was found in possession of a loaded handgun and driving his vehicle while intoxicated.

At about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, police responded to a report of a crash in Nassau County, New York State Police reported.

Police said the crash happened on Northern State Parkway eastbound, west of Exit 28, in the Town of North Hempstead.

State Police said the driver, 25-year-old Steven Reid, of Riverhead, was found to be intoxicated, and he was in possession of an illegal, loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine.

He was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon 
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon 
  • Criminal possession of a firearm 
  • Third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator 
  • Driving while intoxicated 

He was arraigned on Monday, Oct. 25.

