Intoxicated LI Man Caught With Illegal, Loaded Handgun With High-Capacity Magazine, Police Say

A Long Island man is facing charges after police said he was found in possession of a loaded handgun and driving his vehicle while intoxicated.

At about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, police responded to a report of a crash in Nassau County, New York State Police reported.

Police said the crash happened on Northern State Parkway eastbound, west of Exit 28, in the Town of North Hempstead.

State Police said the driver, 25-year-old Steven Reid, of Riverhead, was found to be intoxicated, and he was in possession of an illegal, loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine.

He was arrested and charged with the following:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a firearm

Third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator

Driving while intoxicated

He was arraigned on Monday, Oct. 25.

