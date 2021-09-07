IDs Released For Teen Killed, Two Others Critically Injured In Long Island Expressway Crash

The identities have been released of a teenager who was killed and two others who were critically injured in an overnight crash on the Long Island Expressway.

The crash happened Monday, Sept. 6, at about 9:50 p.m. in Melville.

A 2005 Honda Civic, driven by Erick Alvarado, age 18, of Hicksville, was traveling eastbound on the LIE, near Exit 49S, when the vehicle struck an eastbound 2020 Mazda SUV, driven by Shadman Sami, age 24, Suffolk County Police said.

Both vehicles left the roadway and crashed into the woods.

A 19-year-old male passenger now identified as Josue Melendez-Florez, of Hicksville, in the Honda was transported to Plainview Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A second male passenger, Kevin Florez, age 14, of Hicksville, was transported to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow in critical condition.

A third male passenger, Cristian Florez, age 18, of Hicksville, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Alvarado was transported to Plainview Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Sami, of Jamaica, Queens, was transported to Huntington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

