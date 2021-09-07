One Killed, Two Critically Injured In Long Island Expressway Crash

An investigation is underway after one person was killed and two others were critically injured in a crash on the Long Island Expressway overnight.

It happened Monday, Sept. 6, at about 9:50 p.m. in Melville.

A 2005 Honda Civic, driven by Erick Alvarado, age 18, of Hicksville, was traveling eastbound on the LIE, near Exit 49S, when the vehicle struck an eastbound 2020 Mazda SUV, driven by Shadman Sami, age 24, Suffolk County Police said.

Both vehicles left the roadway and crashed into the woods.

A 19-year-old male passenger in the Honda was transported to Plainview Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A second male passenger was transported to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow in critical condition. A third male passenger, age 18, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The names of the passengers are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Alvarado was transported to Plainview Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Sami, of Jamaica, Queens, was transported to Huntington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

