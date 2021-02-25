ID Released For Long Island Cemetery Worker Killed In Accident

Police detectives investigating the death of a cemetery employee who was killed while working in a grave have released the victim's identity.

Rodwin Allicock, age 42, of Coram, was at the bottom of a grave, which was more than 7 feet deep when the incident happened at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai when the grave collapsed at approximately 8:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 25, said the Suffolk County Police.

His co-workers attempted to dig Allicock out but were unsuccessful.

Allicock was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Center.

Officers from the Suffolk County Police Emergency Service Section responded, along with:

Suffolk County Fire Rescue coordinators,

Representatives from the Suffolk County Department of Public Works,

Middle Island Fire Department,

Hagerman Fire Department,

Selden Fire Department,

Setauket Fire Department.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified and is investigating.

