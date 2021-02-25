Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: Long Island Sees Uptick In Cases; Here's Brand-New Breakdown By Community
News

ID Released For Long Island Cemetery Worker Killed In Accident

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Washington Memorial Park.
Washington Memorial Park. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police detectives investigating the death of a cemetery employee who was killed while working in a grave have released the victim's identity.

Rodwin Allicock, age 42, of Coram, was at the bottom of a grave, which was more than 7 feet deep when the incident happened at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai when the grave collapsed at approximately 8:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 25, said the Suffolk County Police.

His co-workers attempted to dig Allicock out but were unsuccessful. 

Allicock was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Center.

Officers from the Suffolk County Police Emergency Service Section responded, along with:

  • Suffolk County Fire Rescue coordinators, 
  • Representatives from the Suffolk County Department of Public Works, 
  • Middle Island Fire Department, 
  • Hagerman Fire Department, 
  • Selden Fire Department, 
  • Setauket Fire Department. 

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified and is investigating.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.