ID Released For Long Island Cemetery Worker Killed In Accident

Police detectives investigating the death of a cemetery employee who was killed while working in a grave have released the victim's identity.
Rodwin Allicock, age 42, of Coram, was at the bottom of a grave, which was more than 7 feet deep when the incident happened at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai when the grave collapsed at approximately 8:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 25, said the Suffolk County Police.
His co-workers attempted to dig Allicock out but were unsuccessful.
Allicock was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Center.
Officers from the Suffolk County Police Emergency Service Section responded, along with:
- Suffolk County Fire Rescue coordinators,
- Representatives from the Suffolk County Department of Public Works,
- Middle Island Fire Department,
- Hagerman Fire Department,
- Selden Fire Department,
- Setauket Fire Department.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified and is investigating.
