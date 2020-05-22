Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Here's When Showers, Storms Will Sweep Through Before Big Change By Memorial Day
News

Details Emerge After Son Fatally Stabs Father While On Zoom Chat With 20 Others

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The apartment complex on Dixon Avenue in Amityville where the homicide took place.
The apartment complex on Dixon Avenue in Amityville where the homicide took place. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

New details are emerging after the son of a Long Island man was apprehended after allegedly fatally stabbing his father as he was in a Zoom video-chat meeting.

The homicide took place at a Dixon Avenue home in Amityville around noon Thursday, May 21, when Dwight Powers, 72, was fatally stabbed by his 32-year-old son, Thomas Scully-Powers, said Suffolk County Police.

About 20 people were gathered in the Zoom Room for a support group meeting, reportedly for Alcoholics Anonymous, when the stabbing took place, police said.

During the incident, Scully-Powers reportedly appeared naked on the screen, and then his father then fell, an unnamed witness told WABC 7 .

"Bedsheets were being ripped off the bed by a gentleman who appeared to be naked as well as bald and he had a tattoo on his left arm, and then he placed the bedsheets on the floor as if he was covering something up," a witness told the news channel.

The members in the Zoom Room, which was reported by the Daily Mail to be an AA meeting, didn't know Powers' address so it took a while for someone to notify police of the crime.

Suffolk County Police declined to confirm the group was an AA meeting, but did say it was a support group.

When officers arrived at the home, Scully-Powers allegedly answered the door, slammed it shut, and made his escape through a window.

He was caught about an hour later at Ketcham Avenue and Cedar Street, police said.

He was taken to a hospital after suffering minor injuries during his escape attempt.

Scully-Powers, who was charged with second-degree murder, is set to be arraigned on Friday, May 22.

Suffolk County Police said the case will be handled by the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.