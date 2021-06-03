Contact Us
COVID-19: New Mobile Pop-Up Vaccination Site To Coincide With Belmont Stakes

Zak Failla
A pop-up vaccination site with incentives is being set up at Belmont Park. Photo Credit: Google Maps
New York is incentivizing Long Islanders to go out and get the COVID-19 vaccine with tickets to next year’s Belmont Stakes.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that there will be a new mobile pop-up vaccination site at Belmont Park to coincide with the 2021 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival, which culminates with the 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 5.

The site will operate from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 4, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot on location.

Anyone who receives a vaccination at the pop-up site will receive complimentary general admission to the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

 “We're using every tool in our arsenal to defeat COVID-19 for good, revitalize our economy and move into the new normal, and vaccinating as many New Yorkers as possible is critical to that strategy for our state's future," Cuomo said. 

"This pop-up vaccination site that will operate during one of New York's most exciting annual events will encourage even more residents and families to get vaccinated with an exciting incentive--free admission to next year's Belmont Stakes.”

Cuomo also said that later this summer, anyone who shows proof of vaccination on Opening Day at Saratoga Race Course on Thursday, July 15, will receive free grandstand general admission.

