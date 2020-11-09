COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Uptick In Cases, Positive Testing Rate; Latest Totals By County

Long Island has seen a new uptick in both new confirmed cases and the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Friday, Sept. 11.

A total 89,722 test results reported on Thursday, Sept. 10 to New York State, 880, or 0.98 percent, were positive.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last five days on Long Island:

Sunday, Sept 6: 1.0 percent,

Monday, Sept. 7: 1.5 percent

Tuesday, Sept. 8: 1.8 percent

Wednesday, Sept. 9: 1.0 percent

Thursday, Sept. 10: 1.3 percent

In Nassau County, 105 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday (up 32 from a day earlier) with another 71 in Suffolk County (up 13 from the previous day).

A total of 880 new COVID cases were reported in New York on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 442,79 during the pandemic.

There were five deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Thursday, with one on Long Island (in Suffolk County) -- bringing the total to 25,382 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Thursday:

Patient Hospitalization - 474 (-8)

Patients Newly Admitted - 68

Number ICU - 120 (+0)

Number ICU with Intubation - 54 (-1)

Total Discharges - 75,649 (+65)

Deaths - 5

