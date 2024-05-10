Man Exposes, Touches Himself In Front Of Teens In East Meadow: Police

It happened on the morning of Thursday, May 9 in East Meadow.

According to the Nassau County Police, 34-year-old Ricardo Gray walked up to 16-year-old girls just before 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot at 2080 Hempstead Turnpike.

As he approached, Gray, who is homeless, allegedly began exposing and touching his genitals.

Officers later found Gray less than a mile away, where he was arrested and charged with:

Exposure of a person, two counts;

Endangering the welfare of a child, two counts; and

Public lewdness.

He is due for arraignment at First District Court in Hempstead on Friday, May 10.

