COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Increases In Cases, Positive Rate; Latest Breakdown By County

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19 positive test Photo Credit: Pixabay

Long Island saw new increases in both COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate for testing, according to data released by New York State on Friday, Nov. 27.  

Statewide, the positive testing rate in all focus areas under New York's Micro-Cluster strategy is 5.69 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 3.13 percent. 

Within the focus areas, 50,972 test results were reported Thursday, Nov. 26, yielding 2,901 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 168,470 test results were reported, yielding 5,275 positives.

The positive testing rates for the last four days on Long Island is as follows:

  • Monday, Nov. 23: 3.4 percent
  • Tuesday, Nov. 24: 4.0 percent
  • Wednesday, Nov. 25: 3.3 percent
  • Thursday, Nov. 26: 3.8 percent

Here's a rundown of new cases on Long Island:

  • Suffolk County, 711 (up 58 from a day earlier)
  • Nassau County, 671 (up from a day earlier)
  • Total number of new cases: 1,382 (up 147 from a day earlier)

There were 39 COVID deaths statewide on Thursday, with none on Long Island, bringing the total to 26,588 during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Thursday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 3,103 (+47)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 471
  • Hospital Counties - 54
  • Number ICU - 636 (+8)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 294 (+8)
  • Total Discharges - 84,723 (+384)
  • Deaths - 39

