COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Increase In Positive-Test Rate

With the Delta COVID-19 variant threatening to cause a new surge of cases and hospitalizations in the US, Long Island has seen an uptick in newly confirmed infections.

The positive COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island has been on the rise since the weekend, from 0.96 percent on Sunday, July 11, up to 1.04 percent the following day before increasing to 1.07 percent on Tuesday, July 13.

Long Island’s infection rate is the highest of the state’s 10 regions, according to the state Department of Health, ahead of the Capital Region and New York City, which both have an infection rate that hit 1.01 percent.

Statewide, the positive infection rate has risen from 0.88 percent to 0.95 percent in that same timeframe.

There were less than 75 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in both Nassau (72) and Suffolk (60) counties, with one new virus-related death reported in Nassau, bringing the statewide death toll to 43,020 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

In Suffolk, there have been a total of 194,590 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, July 14:

Brookhaven: 58,631;

Islip: 49,407;

Babylon: 28,428;

Huntington: 23,082;

Smithtown: 14,307;

Southampton: 5,824;

Riverhead: 3,643;

Southold: 1,703;

East Hampton: 1,688;

Shelter Island: 62.

Individual data for Nassau County was not immediately available on Wednesday afternoon.

Despite the uptick in cases, Long Island still continues to be among the leaders in administering the COVID-19 vaccine, with 1,551,900 first doses administered, and 1,416,279 completing the vaccination process.

Statewide, 10.8 million New Yorkers are fully vaccinated for the virus.

“New York continues to fight COVID-19 with every available resource, but to beat this virus for good, we need New Yorkers to take advantage of our most effective one—the vaccine," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "More New Yorkers continue to get vaccinated each and every day and it's critical those who haven't gotten their shot yet do so immediately.

“There are no more excuses—vaccination sites remain open across the state and the supply is there, so I am urging all those who have yet to receive the vaccine to take advantage of these resources and get your shot today."

