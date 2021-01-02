COVID-19: Long Island Sees Nearly 3,200 New Cases, Another Increase In Infection Rate

Long Island saw a new increase in the COVID-19 positive infection rate, along with nearly 3,200 newly reported cases, according to data released by the New York State Department of Health on Saturday, Jan. 2.

There were 1,786 new cases in Suffolk County and another 1,409 in Nassau for a total of 3,195.

The positive infection rate on Long Island the last five days is as follows.

Monday, Dec. 28: 6.85 percent

Tuesday, Dec. 29: 7.49 percent

Wednesday, Dec. 30: 8.04 percent

Thursday, Dec. 31: 8.42 percent

Friday, Jan. 1: 8.82 percent

There are a total of 1,415 hospitalizations on Long Island as of Saturday, with approximately 25 percent of hospital beds still available in Nassau and Suffolk.

There are currently 647 COVID-19 patients being treated in 818 Long Island ICU units, with 24 percent of those beds still available.

There were 25 newly reported COVID-related deaths on Long Island - 17 in Suffolk County and eight in Nassau County, and 128 statewide. There have now been 30,337 COVID deaths statewide during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Friday:

Test Results Reported - 202,446

Total Positive - 15,074

Percent Positive - 7.45%

Patient Hospitalization - 7,814 (-72)

Patients Newly Admitted - 887

Number ICU - 1,321 (+29)

Number ICU with Intubation - 786 (+10)

Total Discharges - 103,828 (+860)

Deaths - 128

Total Deaths - 30,337

"With 2020 now behind us, we can see brighter days ahead, but to get there quickly, it's going to take all New Yorkers staying smart and staying united," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday. "We have the vaccine, and that is good news, but it will be months before we've reached critical mass, making it as important as ever that we do not let COVID fatigue get the best of us.

"The state is working around the clock with the medical community to not only ensure vaccines are distributed as quickly and efficiently as possible, but to also continue growing bed capacity so hospitals do not become overwhelmed.

"As daunting as it may seem after all this time, it's critical that the rest of us remain tough and keep up our efforts to slow the spread. We've already come so far and we will finally reach that light at the end of the tunnel if we all just do our part."

