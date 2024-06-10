ID Released For Wantagh Resident, Age 45, Killed In 2-Vehicle Old Brookville Crash

It happened around 3 p.m. Friday, June 7, in Old Brookville.

A 45-year-old man operating a 2002 Suzuki motorcycle traveling westbound, was involved in the collision with a 65-year-old man operating a 2022 GMC pickup truck traveling eastbound on Northern Boulevard near Hickory Road.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Medic. He has now been identified as Nigel Mohammed, a resident of Wantagh.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to a local area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

