COVID-19: Long Island Sees Nearly 2.2K-Plus New Cases; Latest Data

Long Island saw nearly 2,200 newly reported COVID-19 cases, according to data released by the New York State Department of Health on Sunday, Jan. 24.

There were 1,117 new cases in Suffolk County and another 1,069 in Nassau for a total of 2,186.

The positive infection rate on Long Island the last three days is as follows:

Thursday, Jan.21: 7.31 percent

Friday, Jan. 22: 7.10 percent

Saturday, Jan. 23: 6.99 percent

There are a total of 1,586 hospitalizations on Long Island as of Sunday, with approximately 28 percent of hospital beds still available in Nassau and Suffolk.

There are currently 682 COVID-19 patients being treated in 861 Long Island ICU units, with 20 percent of those beds still available.

There were 24 newly reported COVID-related deaths on Long Island - 13 in Suffolk County and 11 in Nassau County, and 160 statewide. There have now been 34,069 COVID deaths statewide during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Saturday:

Test Results Reported - 249,955

Total Positive - 12,720

Percent Positive - 5.09%

Patient Hospitalization - 8,613 (-189)

Patients Newly Admitted - 1,021

Number ICU - 1,527 (-35)

Number ICU with Intubation - 997 (-26)

Total Discharges - 121,923 (+1,022)

Deaths - 160

Total Deaths - 34,069

"I have high hopes for New York as we enter this new year with a new administration, but New Yorkers have to do their part," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday. "The COVID war still needs to be fought, and while many feel COVID fatigue, that is a luxury we cannot afford. If we tire before the enemy, the enemy wins - it's that simple.

"I am confident that we can defeat this and rebuild stronger than ever before. Until that day comes, I encourage all New Yorkers to keep fighting the good fight together - wear a mask, social distance and avoid gatherings."

