COVID-19: Long Island Positive-Test Rate Hits 5.5 Percent As Number Of Cases Sees New Increase

The post-Thanksgiving spread of COVID-19 has continued on Long Island, which saw its positive infection rate hit 5.50 percent.

Nearly 2,000 new infections were confirmed on Long Island, as the average seven-day positivity rate of those tested for the virus hit a new high after several weeks of watching it climb.

Each of the state's 10 regions now has a positive infection rate above 2 percent, while two are over 10 percent, causing concern for some hospitals that have been overwhelmed by new cases.

Statewide, the positivity rate continues to spike, up from 4.12 percent to 4.61 percent in the past four days, according to the Department of Health.

In Suffolk, 1,079 new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the total to 257,408 since the pandemic began, while Nassau recorded 890 new cases, as the total rose to 227,654.

Forty-nine new virus-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update from the Department of Health including two in Nassau to bring the number of fatalities to 3,690 since the pandemic began, while the death doll also increased by two in Suffolk, up to 3,341.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Western New York: 10.92 percent (68.88 seven-day average number of new cases per 100,000 population);

Finger Lakes: 10.69 percent (61.53);

Mohawk Valley: 8.90 percent (64.17);

North Country: 9.36 percent (62.53);

Capital Region: 8.15 percent (55.74);

Central New York: 8.12 percent (49.67);

Southern Tier: 6.49 percent (56.71);

Long Island : 5.50 percent (41.63);

: 5.50 percent (41.63); Hudson Valley: 3.98 percent (29.87);

New York City: 2.10 percent (18.66).

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Friday, Dec. 3:

Brookhaven: 77,727;

Islip: 61,352;

Babylon: 36,410;

Huntington: 29,311;

Smithtown: 19,449;

Southampton: 7,701;

Riverhead: 4,651;

East Hampton: 2,285;

Southold: 2,061;

Shelter Island: 97.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases in Nassau have been recorded in:

Levittown: 7,650;

Hempstead: 5,890;

Hicksville: 5,716;

Freeport: 5,329;

Valley Stream: 5,119;

East Meadow: 5,105;

Oceanside: 4,578;

Elmont: 4,374;

Long Beach: 4,297;

Franklin Square: 4,257;

Glen Cove: 3,775;

Uniondale: 3,419;

Massapequa: 3,368;

Woodmere: 3,198;

Rockville Centre: 3,222;

Baldwin: 3,084;

North Massapequa: 2,882;

Wantagh: 2,872;

North Bellmore: 2,740;

Plainview: 2,786;

West Hempstead: 2,727;

Merrick: 2,694;

East Massapequa: 2,669;

Garden City: 2,588;

Massapequa Park: 2,546;

Lynbrook: 2,504;

Mineola: 2,489;

Seaford: 2,474;

Bethpage: 2,356.

There were 233,784 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 11,300 newly confirmed infections for a 4.83 percent positive daily infection rate, down slightly from the previous day.

Seventy-one more COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus jumped to 3,093.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 91 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 80.8 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 78.4 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 68.6 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Dec. 3, 2,014,725 (1,733 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,786,793 (2,410 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"We are carefully monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and the emergence of the Omicron variant, which was detected in a visitor to New York City. Let me be clear: this is not cause for alarm," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "I want all New Yorkers to know that their state government is prepared for this.

"Thanks to the life-saving tools at our disposal, like vaccines and boosters, we have the tools in our arsenal to fight this pandemic.

"I urge every New Yorker to take the necessary steps to keep themselves and their communities safe: get vaccinated, get boosted, and wear a mask."

