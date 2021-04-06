COVID-19: Long Island Infection Rate Stays Steadily High; New Case Breakdown By Community

Less than 600 new COVID-19 cases were reported in both Nassau and Suffolk counties, though the overall positive infection rate for those tested remains among the highest in New York.

For the third straight day, the seven-day average infection rate on Long Island dropped after seeing it spike last week, from 4.40 percent on Saturday, April 3 to 4.37 percent the following day, and down to 4.34 percent as of Monday, April 5.

Statewide, the positive infection rate held relatively steady during that time frame, ticking up slightly from 3.56 percent to 3.57 percent the past two days.

In Suffolk, 576 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections were reported, bringing the total to 186,487 total since the pandemic began. There were 505 new cases in Nassau, as the total hit 171,185.

As of Tuesday, April 6, there were 801 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Long Island, representing 0.03 percent of the region's population and leaving 35 percent of hospital beds still available. There were 634 patients in ICU, leaving 24 percent of beds available in Suffolk and Nassau.

There were two deaths in Suffolk and three in Nassau, as the number of fatalities hit 3,277 and 3,069, respectively.

The latest breakdown of the communities with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau, according to the most recent data provided by the county Department of Health on April 6:

Levittown: 5,035;

Hicksville: 4,105;

Hempstead: 3,942;

Freeport: 3,832;

East Meadow: 3,607;

Valley Stream: 3,590;

Elmont: 3,105;

Oceanside: 2,984;

Franklin Square: 2,964;

Long Beach: 2,941;

Glen Cove: 2,791;

Uniondale: 2,521;

Massapequa: 2,189;

Rockville Centre: 2,126;

Baldwin: 2,036;

Woodmere: 1,923;

Plainview: 1,886;

North Bellmore: 1,862;

North Massapequa: 1,858;

Wantagh: 1,837;

West Hempstead: 1,821;

Mineola: 1,784;

Merrick: 1,759;

Lynbrook: 1,735;

Garden City: 1,733;

East Massapequa: 1,662;

Massapequa Park: 1,661;

Seaford: 1,631;

Bethpage: 1,621.

The breakdown of cases reported in Suffolk County, according to the Department of Health:

Brookhaven: 53,108;

Islip: 45,833;

Babylon: 26,129;

Huntington: 21,282;

Smithtown: 13,244;

Southampton: 5,382;

Riverhead: 3,426;

Southold: 1,618;

East Hampton: 1,575;

Shelter Island: 54.

There were 132,864 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Monday, April 5, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 5,748 newly confirmed infections for a 4.33 percent positive infection rate, up from over the weekend.

Ninety-nine new COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals, leaving 4,533 still being treated statewide. There are 937 in ICU and 591 intubated.

There were 47 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Nearly 34 percent of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 21.2 percent are fully vaccinated. A total of 830,199 first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 468,065 have completed the process.

"New Yorkers should be proud of the progress they've made, but we are still in a footrace between the infection and vaccine rate," Cuomo said. "The numbers are the result of our actions. And while we all know the toll the pandemic has taken, we cannot get complacent now. It is up to New Yorkers to continue practicing the guidelines we know work in combating this virus: washing your hands, social distancing and wearing a mask.

"The light at the end of the tunnel is brighter than ever, but we must continue being New York Tough so we can all reach it together."

Statewide, a total of 1,902,751 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of more than 46 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 50,861 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

