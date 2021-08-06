COVID-19: Long Island Infection Rate Holds Steady; New Breakdown By Community

For the first time in weeks, Long Island saw a slight dip in the positive COVID-19 infection rate, though it still remains among the highest in the state, which is pushing the vaccine as variants of the virus accelerate the spread.

In the past week, according to the Department of Health, the seven-day average positive COVID-19 infection rate of those tested on Long Island has dramatically jumped from under 3 percent to 3.36 percent as of Thursday, Aug. 5, down from 3.37 percent the previous day.

The infection rate is the third-highest of the state's 10 regions.

Statewide, the positive infection rate jumped from 2.46 percent to 2.79 percent in that same time frame.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported in either Nassau or Suffolk, as the death toll held steady at 3,186 and 3,415, respectively.

Other deaths were reported in the Bronx, Kings, Queens, Saratoga, and Warren counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions on Aug. 5, according to the state Department of Health:

Capital Region: 3.94 percent (up .11 percent);

Central New York: 3.56 percent (up .23 percent);

Long Island : 3.36 percent (down .01 percent);

: 3.36 percent (down .01 percent); Finger Lakes: 3.10 percent (up .27 percent);

Western New York: 3.07 percent (down .10 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 3.05 percent (up .02 percent);

Hudson Valley: 2.84 percent (up .09 percent);

New York City: 2.52 percent (up .03 percent);

North Country: 2.52 percent up .03 percent);

Southern Tier: 2.27 percent (up .02 percent).

Each of the 10 regions has seen a marked spike in infection rates in the past several weeks as the virus continues spreading.

At the beginning of last month, no single region had an infection rate above 1 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Friday, Aug. 6:

Brookhaven: 59,868;

Islip: 50,277;

Babylon: 29,226;

Huntington: 23,505;

Smithtown: 14,617;

Southampton: 5,972;

Riverhead: 2,708;

East Hampton: 1,756;

Southold: 1,698;

Shelter Island: 67.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases in Nassau County have been recorded in:

Levittown: 5,826;

Hicksville: 4,706;

Hempstead: 4,688;

Freeport: 4,344;

Valley Stream: 4,148;

East Meadow: 4,008;

Elmont: 3,614;

Oceanside: 3,503;

Franklin Square: 3,375;

Long Beach: 3,321;

Glen Cove: 3,154;

Uniondale: 2,863;

Massapequa: 2,497;

Baldwin: 2,434;

Rockville Centre: 2,418;

Woodmere: 2,200;

Wantagh: 2,165;

North Massapequa: 2,127;

North Bellmore: 2,112;

West Hempstead: 2092;

Bellmore: 2,085;

Plainview: 2,121;

West Hempstead: 2,062;

Mineola: 2,032;

Merrick: 2,022;

Lynbrook: 1,941;

Garden City: 1,957;

East Massapequa: 1,956.

There were 134,202 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Aug. 5, according to the Department of Health, resulting in 3,700 newly confirmed infections for a 2.76 percent daily infection rate, nearly identical to the previous day.

Seventy-two new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals with the virus as the number rose to 1,050 being treated statewide, up more than 200 from a week ago.

A total of 76 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 69 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 63.7 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 57.5 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Aug. 6, 1,632,809 (5,229 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,474,504 (2,688 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"According to the numbers, New Yorkers are listening to the science and getting their vaccinations," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

"New Yorkers are doing the right thing to protect their communities and keeping vaccination rates up is crucial as we near back to school season. If you haven't already, get your vaccination as soon as you can."

