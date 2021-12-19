COVID-19: Long Island Case Average Second Highest In NY; Infection Rate Soars Past 9 Percent

Long Island's seven-day average number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people is the second-highest in the state, according to an update from officials.

New York State officials gave the update on Sunday, Dec. 19, reporting a total of 22,478 additional positive cases in the state from 267,422 tests administered.

The state also reported another 58 deaths from COVID-19 over the past two days, with New York now surpassing 60,000 deaths during the pandemic, with the new total 60,253.

Officials reported that as of Saturday, Dec. 18, the seven-day average number of cases per 100,000 people was 102.76 on Long Island, the second-largest average in the state.

The Southern Tier reported the highest case average, with 110.44 cases per 100,000 people.

Saturday's seven-day average test positivity rate was at 9.32 percent on Long Island, according to state officials, an increase from 8.73 percent on Friday, Dec. 17, and 8.19 percent on Thursday, Dec.16.

A total of 22,478 new cases Saturday marked the third straight day New York set a single-day record for COVID cases.

"We must stay vigilant against the winter COVID-19 surge by taking the proper precautions against the spread of this virus," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "This is not March of 2020, we are not defenseless.

"We have the tools to protect ourselves and the vulnerable loves ones in our families: Get vaccinated, get the booster and wear a mask when indoors or in large gatherings. Don't take a chance during the winter surge."

