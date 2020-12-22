COVID-19: Here's Where Long Island Ranks For Available Hospital Beds In New State Data

Long Island continues to increase its hospital bed capacity amid the second wave of COVID-19 infections, but still has the lowest percentage of available beds in the state.

In the latest update from the state Department of Health, there are now 1,122 Long Islanders hospitalized with the virus as of Tuesday, Dec. 22, up from 1,013 patients late last week.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 represents 0.04 percent of Long Island’s population, and there is currently 25 percent of the region’s hospital beds available.

According to officials, the 25 percent of available hospital beds is tied with the Capital Region for the fewest, and only three of the state’s other eight regions are below 30 percent.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo previously said that any region that is in danger of reaching 90 percent hospital capacity within three weeks will be designated as a “red zone” and there will be an economic shutdown of all non-essential businesses.

On Long Island, 617 of the region’s 814 ICU beds are currently occupied by COVID-19 patients, leaving 25 percent still available, in case of emergency, also among the fewest in the state.

In response to the rise in cases across the state, Cuomo instructed all hospitals to increase their capacity, either by creating new beds, or by temporarily eliminating elective surgeries as the state works to implement its COVID-19 vaccination plan.

“It's the most ambitious governmental operation that has been undertaken, period,” Cuomo said about the vaccination plan. “We have been planning for the vaccine, now we're implementing that plan and we're ensuring New Yorkers can access the vaccine free of charge.

“New Yorkers always set the bar high and with what we went through in the spring, I want to make sure that we're doing everything we can to be the first state to kill this beast - so please, wear a mask, wash your hands and continue to socially distance.”

