COVID-19: Here's Long Island Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 has remained steady on Long Island, according to five-day data released Monday, Oct. 5.

In the top 20 ZIP codes in areas that have seen recent outbreaks - Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland and Orange Counties - 3,473 tests were conducted on Sunday, Oct. 4, yielding 193 positives or a 5.5 percent positivity rate.

In the remainder of the state, 72,931 tests were conducted yielding 740 positives or a 1.01 percent positivity rate.

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

Wednesday, Sept. 30: 1.0 percent

Thursday, Oct. 1: 1.3 percent

Friday, Oct. 2: 1.2 percent

Saturday, Oct. 3: 0.9 percent

Sunday, Oct. 4: 0.9 percent

There were 56 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County with another 49 positive cases in Suffolk County.

There were eight deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Saturday, with none on Long Island.

Here is overall state data for Sunday:

Patient Hospitalization - 636 (+18)

Patients Newly Admitted - 72

Number ICU - 149 (+11)

Number ICU with Intubation - 70 (+3)

Total Discharges - 77,141 (+51)

Deaths - 8

Total Deaths - 25,527

