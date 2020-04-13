Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: GMA Host George Stephanopoulos Tests Positive Two Weeks After Wife Ali Wentworth

Joe Lombardi
George Stephanopoulos
George Stephanopoulos Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

ABC-TV host George Stephanopoulos revealed he has tested positive for the novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Two weeks ago, Stephanopoulos' wife, Ali Wentworth, confirmed her diagnosis for the virus.

Stephanopoulos announced his diagnosis remotely on Monday, April 13 on "Good Morning, America," which he co-hosts.

Stephanopoulos, 59, also hosts the Sunday morning ABC News program, "This Week With George Stephanopoulos."

He said he has been asymptomatic.

"I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath," he said. "I’m feeling great."

After working on the Michael Dukakis 1988 presidential campaign, Stephanopoulos became a leading member of Bill Clinton's 1992 campaign before becoming an aide in the Clinton administration.

A Fall River, Massachusetts native who spent part of his childhood in Purchase in Westchester County, lives in Manhattan with his wife and two daughters.

