COVID-19: GMA Host George Stephanopoulos Tests Positive Two Weeks After Wife Ali Wentworth

ABC-TV host George Stephanopoulos revealed he has tested positive for the novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Two weeks ago, Stephanopoulos' wife, Ali Wentworth, confirmed her diagnosis for the virus.

Stephanopoulos announced his diagnosis remotely on Monday, April 13 on "Good Morning, America," which he co-hosts.

Stephanopoulos, 59, also hosts the Sunday morning ABC News program, "This Week With George Stephanopoulos."

He said he has been asymptomatic.

"I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath," he said. "I’m feeling great."

After working on the Michael Dukakis 1988 presidential campaign, Stephanopoulos became a leading member of Bill Clinton's 1992 campaign before becoming an aide in the Clinton administration.

A Fall River, Massachusetts native who spent part of his childhood in Purchase in Westchester County, lives in Manhattan with his wife and two daughters.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.