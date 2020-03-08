Alert Issued For Missing 50-Year-Old Long Island Woman

A 50-year-old Long Island woman has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Bellport woman who suffers from mental illness, Suffolk County Police said.

Periscilla Moore, of Bellport, went missing from her home on Foxglove Circle on Thursday, March 5 at approximately 11 p.m., police said.

She is 5-foot-3 and weighs approximately 260 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black stretch skirt, black coat with fur in the neck area, gray sneakers, and a red tote bag.

Anyone with information on Moore’s location is asked to call 911 or the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.