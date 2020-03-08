Contact Us
Alert Issued For Missing 50-Year-Old Long Island Woman

Periscilla Moore
Periscilla Moore Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

A 50-year-old Long Island woman has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Bellport woman who suffers from mental illness, Suffolk County Police said.

Periscilla Moore, of Bellport, went missing from her home on Foxglove Circle on Thursday, March 5 at approximately 11 p.m., police said.

She is 5-foot-3 and weighs approximately 260 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black stretch skirt, black coat with fur in the neck area, gray sneakers, and a red tote bag.

Anyone with information on Moore’s location is asked to call 911 or the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.

