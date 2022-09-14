21-Year-Old Sentenced For Fatally Stabbing Man After Argument At Hempstead Park

A 21-year-old man will spend years in prison for fatally stabbing an acquaintance after an argument at a Long Island park.

Jose Ortiz-Trochez, of Hempstead, was sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 14, to 19 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for the fatal stabbing of 34-year-old Juan Gabriel Chic-Sian on March 28, 2019, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced.

Ortiz-Trochez stabbed Chic-Sian in the abdomen in Hempstead, at Brierley Park, at about 11:45 p.m., Donnelly said.

Chic-Sian was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ortiz-Trochez was arrested on April 2, 2019, and he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on Feb. 23, 2022, the DA's Office reported.

“We can never truly know what drove the defendant to take 34-year-old Juan Gabriel Chic-Sian’s life, but we do know that he will now spend many years in prison paying for his crime,” Donnelly said. “Any kind of violence on our streets and in our parks will not be tolerated. We will continue working with our partners at the Nassau County Police Department and other police departments throughout our cities, towns, and villages, to ensure that the perpetrators of violence in our communities are brought to justice.”

