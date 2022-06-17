15-Year-Old's Joyride In Bethpage Leaves Teen Hospitalized, Cops Say

A Long Island teenager is fighting for his life after he was thrown from a truck being driven by a 15-year-old boy.

Three people were in the Dodge Dakota pickup truck as it was taken for a joyride in Bethpage at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, according to Nassau County Police.

At some point, the teen driver began doing donuts in a parking lot near Stewart Avenue and Arumdaun Street while two passengers rode in the rear truck bed, police said.

While the truck was driving in circles, a 16-year-old boy was thrown from the vehicle, suffering facial and skull fractures, according to police.

He was taken to a hospital and listed in critical but stable condition.

The teen driver was arrested on charges of reckless endangerment and released on an appearance ticket.

He’s due back in Family Court Tuesday, July 12.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.