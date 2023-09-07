New Information: Woman Found Dead Off Long Beach Drowned, Police Say

Sherica Douglas-Campbell, age 37, has been identified as the woman found dead at Long Beach, Nassau County Police announced on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Read the original story: Homicide Investigation: Woman Found Dead On Long Beach

Though the Valley Stream resident’s death was originally being investigated as a homicide, officials have now concluded that she drowned.

Her body was discovered on Tuesday, Sept. 5 in the Lincoln Beach area.

Just before 6:30 a.m. that day, officers responded to a call about a body in the water.

They recovered Douglas-Campbell’s body, and she was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Additional information regarding her drowning, beyond police stating that it was not criminal, was not been released.

