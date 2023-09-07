Fair 81°

SHARE

New Information: Woman Found Dead Off Long Beach Drowned, Police Say

The woman whose body was recovered off of the coast of a Long Island beach has been identified, and her cause of death released, officials said.

The woman found dead in the water off Lincoln Beach has been identified as Sherica Douglas-Campbell, age 37, of Valley Stream, police said.
The woman found dead in the water off Lincoln Beach has been identified as Sherica Douglas-Campbell, age 37, of Valley Stream, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

Sherica Douglas-Campbell, age 37, has been identified as the woman found dead at Long Beach, Nassau County Police announced on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Though the Valley Stream resident’s death was originally being investigated as a homicide, officials have now concluded that she drowned.

Her body was discovered on Tuesday, Sept. 5 in the Lincoln Beach area.

Just before 6:30 a.m. that day, officers responded to a call about a body in the water.

They recovered Douglas-Campbell’s body, and she was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Additional information regarding her drowning, beyond police stating that it was not criminal, was not been released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE