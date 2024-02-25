New Hyde Park Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Attacking His Sleeping Parents: Police

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 in New Hyde Park.

A 60-year-old man and 64-year-old woman were sleeping in the bedroom of their residence located on Cherrywood Drive when their son, Joshua Wilck, age 24, entered their bedroom and began to assault both with a knife, according to Nassau County Police.

Wilck continued to assault both victims as they proceeded out of their residence. While outside, he placed both his arms around the neck of one of the victims.

Responding officers immediately removed Wilck from the victim and placed him under arrest.

Both victims sustained severe lacerations and were transported to a local hospital where they are both currently in critical but stable condition.

Wilck is being charged with:

Two counts of attempted murder in the second degree,

Two counts of assault in the first degree,

Criminal obstruction of breathing,

Aggravated criminal contempt,

Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree,

Resisting arrest.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, Feb. 25 at First District Court in Hempstead.

