Man Murdered Pregnant, Estranged Wife In Farmingdale, Faces Life In Prison: DA

After only two hours of deliberating, a jury convicted 30-year-old Michael Owen for the murder of Kelly Owen on Thursday, July 27, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

The conviction comes over three years after Kelly’s death.

On the morning of January 15, 2020, Kelly was in her Farmingdale apartment, located on First Avenue on property she shared with her parents.

Her father took her six-year-old child, of whom she shared custody with Micheal, to school.

That afternoon, the 27-year-old nursing student did not show up for her job as an aide for an elementary school program, prompting concern from a co-worker.

Kelly’s parents went to check on her after being called by the concerned co-worker, where they found her dead.

She had been strangled with a “rope-like” object, the DA said, and it was discovered that she was in the early stages of pregnancy with Michael’s child.

Video surveillance later revealed that Michael’s car was in Kelly’s neighborhood the morning of her death.

Michael, who was a cell service technician, parked two blocks away from Kelly’s apartment, but turned off his phone when he got into Farmingdale so he couldn’t be tracked.

After Kelly’s murder, he deleted texts off both his own phone and Kelly’s.

Additionally, Michael’s DNA was found around Kelly’s neck.

“Kelly Owen was a bright young mother who had aspirations to be a nurse,” said Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly.

“She was in the early stages of pregnancy with her estranged husband’s child and wanted to reconcile the marriage. Michael Owen, however, ended those dreams…Our condolences are with Kelly’s family as they mourn her senseless loss.”

Michael was convicted of second-degree murder, a felony charge.

He is due back in court on Tuesday, September 19 for sentencing, where he faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

