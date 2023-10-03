Man Driving 100 MPH, Killing Syosset Duo, Arraigned For DWI, More: DA

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, Sotirios Spanos, age 33 of Syosset, was arraigned on charges including vehicular homicide for an August 2023 crash that killed fellow Syosset residents Ismenia and Odalis Ureña, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

The crash happened on Saturday, Aug. 12 just after 12:30 a.m. in Laurel Hollow.

The Ureñas, both age 37, were traveling west in a convertible on Northern Boulevard near Moores Hill Road when Spanos, who was traveling east on the same road, allegedly crossed into the other lane and hit the couple head-on.

According to the DA’s Office, Spanos was driving nearly 100 miles per hour mere seconds before the crash; he reportedly hit the brakes 1.5 seconds before impact and hit the Ureñas at just over 84 miles per hour.

Ismenia was pronounced dead at the scene, and Odalis was pronounced dead at a local hospital an hour later.

More than three hours after the crash, Spanos’ blood alcohol content was still twice the legal limit, the DA’s Office claimed.

Ismenia, a life coach, and Odalis, the owner of a construction company, left behind two young daughters.

“The couple was in the prime of their lives, and in an instant, this defendant allegedly took it all away while speeding down Northern Boulevard,” said Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly.

“Now, the Ureña’s children are without their mother and father and a community is in mourning.”

Spanos is charged with:

Aggravated vehicular homicide;

First-degree vehicular manslaughter;

Second-degree vehicular manslaughter, two counts;

Manslaughter, two counts;

Assault, two counts;

Driving while intoxicated, two counts; and

Reckless driving.

Five out of seven charges are felonies; driving while intoxicated and reckless driving are misdemeanors.

Spanos pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

