Man Admits Shooting, Killing Victim During Broad Daylight Walk On Long Island

Savonn Dangerfield, age 27 of Hempstead, admitted to murdering 23-year-old Jeffrey Lee nearly six years before, the Nassau County District Court announced.

Just before noon on October 12, 2018, the DA’s Office said Dangerfield approached Lee, a Roosevelt resident, while he was out walking with his girlfriend at the intersection of Dartmouth Street in Hempstead and opened fire.

Earlier Report: Man Charged In Fatal Shooting At Busy Hempstead Intersection

He shot Lee three times, and the victim was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital.

“This defendant brutally gunned down an unarmed 23-year-old man out for a walk with his girlfriend because of a perceived dispute,” said DA Anne T. Donnelly.

“After the shooting, Savonn Dangerfield fled, trying to run as far away as possible from the murder he committed. He couldn’t outrun authorities, however.”

Police recovered multiple shell casings from a 9mm semi-automatic pistol at the scene.

Dangerfield was found seven months later in Steubenville, Ohio, where he was arrested and extradited to Nassau County.

He pleaded guilty to murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

At his sentencing, scheduled for Thursday, May 2, Dangerfield is expected to receive 15 years to life in prison.

